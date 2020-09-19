wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shares Her Day Off Routine, Billie Kay and No Way Jose Cook Vegemite, Clips From Independent Shows On WWE Network

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka SummerSlam

– Asuka has shared a new video to Youtube in which she reveals all the things she gets done during a day off from her WWE career. Asuka recently appeared on RAW where she defeated Mickie James in a controversial finish.

– The latest video from Billie Kay features her cooking vegemite with Levis Valenzuela, formerly known as No Way Jose in WWE. He’s almost unrecognizable without his afro and beard.

– WWE has shared new clips from EVOLVE 127 and PROGRESS Chapter 101, which are now available on the WWE Network.

