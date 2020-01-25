WWE News: Classic Steve Austin and Vince McMahon Raw Moment Referenced on The Good Place, Cover Artwork for 2020 Edition of WWE Encyclopedia, Full 2018 Women’s Rumble Match

– Last night’s episode of The Good Place on NBC featured a reference to a classic WWE Monday Night Raw segment between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. In the episode, Kristen Bell’s character, Eleanor Shellstrop, arrives at a party and notices a bedpan which she recalls is the bedpan that Steve Austin used to hit Vince McMahon in 1998. You can check out that clip of the Raw segment with Austin and McMahon below.

– The new 2020 edition of the WWE Encyclopedia is now available for pre-order at Amazon.com. The book is scheduled for a September 29 release. You can check out some early cover artwork for the new edition below.

– The full match video is now available for the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out that full match video below.