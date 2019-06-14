WWE News: Baron Corbin to Announce Stomping Grounds Referee on Raw, Steve-O Reacts to 2006 Raw Appearance

– Baron Corbin will announce the special guest referee for his Universal Championship shot against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds on Raw. WWE announced on Friday that Corbin will reveal the referee on Monday’s episode:

Who will don the stripes for Rollins vs. Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds?

Universal Champion Seth Rollins stood tall last Monday night on Raw after obliterating the main event’s special outside guest official, Sami Zayn, with a steel chair. However, The Beastslayer might not look so triumphant when the dust settles at WWE Stomping Grounds, where he will defend his title against Baron Corbin. Throwing a wrench into the works, The Lone Wolf will choose the Special Guest Referee for his own title opportunity and will reveal his decision on Raw. Corbin has yet to make his decision, leaving the WWE Universe and The Architect pondering exactly how he’ll tip the scales in his favor. Will Corbin choose Zayn to call the match “down the middle,” based on his work as the outside official this past Monday night, or might Corbin select Rollins’ Raw opponent Kevin Owens, who has also spoken favorably of the former Acting Raw General Manager? Or perhaps Corbin will extend an invitation to “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar to purvey some up-close-and-personal paranoia at WWE Stomping Grounds? Whatever Corbin announces, you won’t want to miss the fallout.

– Steve-O has posted a new video to his YouTube account, with him and Chris Pontius reacting to their appearance on the October 16th, 2006 episode of Raw. The episode saw the two get a beatdown from Umaga, which Steve-O called the worst beating he’s ever had.

The video is described as follows: