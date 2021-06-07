wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Tweets Reaction To Asuka Photoshopping Her Head On His Body, Ronda Rousey Teaches Sumi Grip

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– Asuka recently took to Twitter to share a funny image with her head photoshopped on Batista’s body. The Animal has since responded, stating that he’ll need to ‘process this for awhile’ after seeing the tweet.

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey focuses on the Sumi grip, showcasing different ways to get into position to use the hold, not matter the opponent’s size or strength. You can watch the video below.

