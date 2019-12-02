wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Calls For Rematch With Kabuki Warriors, Pic From Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bayley says she and Sasha Banks want a rematch with Kabuki Warriors following Starrcade. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted to Twitter after the match, which saw the champions retain their titles against Bayley and Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:

– WWE posted the following picture to Instagram from the Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman cage match main event at Starrcade:

