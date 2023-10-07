wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Joins TikTok, SmackDown Video Highlights

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT No Mercy - Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has officially joined TikTok. She also released her first video, which you can view below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:’














Becky Lynch, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

