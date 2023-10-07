wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Joins TikTok, SmackDown Video Highlights
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has officially joined TikTok. She also released her first video, which you can view below:
The Man has officially come around to TikTok!
🎥 @BeckyLynchWWE | @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/tWS5gaswMm
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:’
