WWE News: Becky Lynch & Raquel Gonzalez Set for The Bump Next Week, Superstars Make NFL 2021 Predictions on Pop Question, Top 10 NXT Moments
September 8, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE announced that SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, and John Morrison will be the guest for next week’s episode of The Bump:
NEXT WEDNESDAY at 10am ET on @WWETheBump#SmackDown Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE@TheRealMorrison live in-studio#WWENXT Women's Champion @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/Ramf0j39VL
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021
– In this week’s WWE Pop Question, Superstars make their NFL predictions for the 2021 season:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:
