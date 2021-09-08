wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch & Raquel Gonzalez Set for The Bump Next Week, Superstars Make NFL 2021 Predictions on Pop Question, Top 10 NXT Moments

September 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE announced that SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, and John Morrison will be the guest for next week’s episode of The Bump:

– In this week’s WWE Pop Question, Superstars make their NFL predictions for the 2021 season:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:

