WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Bianca Belar’s NXT Takeover Match, Photo Shoot Episode Removed From Schedule
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a behind the scenes look at Bianca Belair preparing for her match at NXT Takeover: Portland this past Sunday. You can see that video below, in which Belair talks about her custom Black History Month ring gear and more:
– WWE is no longer advertising the episode of WWE Photo Shoot looking at Ron Summons on Friday. WWE’s schedule no longer lists it. There is no word as of yet whether or when the episode will air.
