WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Cody Rhodes’ Return at WrestleMania 38, WWE Ahora Checks Out Axxess Superstore, The Ultimate WrestleMania 2

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the return of Cody Rhodes last night at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. Rhodes made his return to the company, beating Seth Rollins in a singles match. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Ahora checked out the Axxess Superstore during WrestleMania Weekend:

– The full video is now available for The Ultimate WrestleMania 2. A panel featuring Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla, and Kazeem Famuyide create the ultimate WrestleMania match card, using four dream matches and four rematches from the history of WrestleMania. You can check out that video below: