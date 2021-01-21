wrestling / News
WWE News: Ben Carter Set for Action on Next Week’s NXT UK, Ariya Daivari Comments on New Dusty Cup Opponents
– WWE has announced that Ben Carter will be in action on next week’s episode of NXT UK:
– As previously reported, William Regal announced that Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will be filling the open slot in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Now it appears they will be facing Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese on tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live in a first-round matchup for the tournament. Daivari commented on the news via Twitter.
Daivari stated, “If this means Thatcher/Ciampa are our first round opponents, I look forward to knocking out the rest of Thatcher’s yellow teeth. And whatever is left in Ciampa’s duct taped together body. #DaivariDinero #205Live @TonyNese”
