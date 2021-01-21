William Regal Confirms Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher Will Fill Slot in Dusty Cup

– As previously reported, Ashante “Thee” Adonis has had to withdraw from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after he was assaulted by Karrion Kross on NXT and isn’t cleared for his scheduled match in the tournament with Desmond Troy against against Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari on Friday’s 205 Live. Then Tommaso Ciampa approached Timothy Thatcher following NXT, teasing that they could fill the now open slot in the tournament. NXT GM William Regal has now confirmed via Twitter that Thatcher and Ciampa will get the spot.

William Regal wrote earlier today, “Well, @NXTCiampa is partially correct. There WAS an opening for the #DustyClassic, but it seems you two have just filled that vacancy… good luck gentlemen. #WWENXT”

While Thatcher won last night’s Fight Pit match against Tommaso Ciampa, the two appeared to show mutual respect for one another. In the later video, Thatcher also said he didn’t attempt to break Ciampa’s leg out of respect.

So, it appears that now Troy and Adonis are out of the tournament, and the team of Ciampa and Thatcher is in. You can view Regal’s tweet below: