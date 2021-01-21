Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis Assaulted By Karrion Kross on NXT, Not Cleared For 205 Live

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis’ Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic hopes have hit a bump after he was assaulted by Karrion Kross on NXT. Wednesday night’s episode saw Adonis get dismantled by Kross in one-on-one action. Kross then attacked Adonis’ tag team partner in the tournament Desmond Troy.

Later in the evening, it was announced that Adonis is not medically cleared for his and Troy’s match against Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari in the first-round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. That match had been scheduled for Friday’s 205 Live. You can see a clip from tonight’s match below: