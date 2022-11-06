– WWE Superstar Big E is serving as MC for this weekend’s NASCAR Championship 4. He appeared on NBC’s coverage of the race this weekend, and he shared his thoughts. You can check out a clip below.

When asked about his pick, Big E stated, “I can’t pick a favorite, I can’t pick a favorite, but I think what Ross Chastain did on turns three and four, and that gets me percolating a little bit. But I have to be impartial as your MC.”

Who else is as excited as @WWEBigE for #Championship4? 🙋‍♂️ Stream the @NASCAR championship race now on Peacock! pic.twitter.com/zQFRsItLhM — Peacock (@peacock) November 6, 2022

– WWE.com showcased the evolving mystery between Bray Wyatt and Captain Howdy that took place yesterday at WWE Crown Jewel.