WWE News: Big E at NASCAR Championship 4 Clip, The Bray Wyatt Mystery Deepens

November 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– WWE Superstar Big E is serving as MC for this weekend’s NASCAR Championship 4. He appeared on NBC’s coverage of the race this weekend, and he shared his thoughts. You can check out a clip below.

When asked about his pick, Big E stated, “I can’t pick a favorite, I can’t pick a favorite, but I think what Ross Chastain did on turns three and four, and that gets me percolating a little bit. But I have to be impartial as your MC.”

WWE.com showcased the evolving mystery between Bray Wyatt and Captain Howdy that took place yesterday at WWE Crown Jewel.

