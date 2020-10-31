wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Thanks Fans for Virtual Meet & Greets, New Meeting The Undertaker Preview Clip, Superstars Play Tekken 7 on UUDD
– WWE Superstar Big E shared a tweet on his recent virtual meet & greets with Cricket Wireless. You can view that tweet and collection of clips he shared below. Big E wrote, “Big ups to everyone who came through! You all warmed my heart. And a big thank you to @CricketNation and @WWE for hooking up these incredible meet & greets!”
– A new preview clip has been released for Meeting The Undertaker, which debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network. You can check out that clip below.
– A new UpUpDownDown video was released today, featuring WWE Superstars Playing Tekken 7, which you can see below:
