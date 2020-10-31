WWE News: Big E Thanks Fans for Virtual Meet & Greets, New Meeting The Undertaker Preview Clip, Superstars Play Tekken 7 on UUDD

– WWE Superstar Big E shared a tweet on his recent virtual meet & greets with Cricket Wireless. You can view that tweet and collection of clips he shared below. Big E wrote, “Big ups to everyone who came through! You all warmed my heart. And a big thank you to @CricketNation and @WWE for hooking up these incredible meet & greets!”

Big ups to everyone who came through! You all warmed my heart. And a big thank you to @CricketNation and @WWE for hooking up these incredible meet & greets! pic.twitter.com/GJPU95q0Fr — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 31, 2020

– A new preview clip has been released for Meeting The Undertaker, which debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network. You can check out that clip below.

Meeting The @undertaker is a different story for everybody. This new special drops Sunday as 30 Days of the Deadman continues on @WWENetwork! #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/ovUUFYNQof — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 30, 2020

– A new UpUpDownDown video was released today, featuring WWE Superstars Playing Tekken 7, which you can see below: