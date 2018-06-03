Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Meets With Trish Stratus & Lita at ComicCon, John Morrison WrestleMania 24 Clip

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus WWE Royal Rumble 2018

– Trish Stratus posted a picture with Trish Stratus and Lita from Niagra Falls ComicCon over the weekend. You can see the pic from the convention below:

– WWE posted the following clip of John Morrison from WrestleMania 24:

article topics :

Big Show, John Morrison, Lita, Trish Stratus, Wrestlemania 24, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading