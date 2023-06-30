wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bloodline’s Path To MITB on WWE Playlist, All Time Best Cash-Ins, More
– WWE hosted a video tracing the road taking The Bloodline to Money In The Bank, described as:
Watch WWE highlights from a deeply personal rivalry, as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa prepare to battle Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.
– WWE Now UK featured a video of some of the best MITB contract cash-ins that you can see below, detailed as:
NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer returns as WWE Now UK spotlights some of the greatest Money in the Bank contract cash-ins of all time ahead of this year’s event at The O2 Arena in London, England.
– WWE posted a sneak peek from This Is Awesome, focusing on Brock Lesnar and Mustafa Ali, described as:
WWE Superstars discuss the shocking and wild ending to the 2019 men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match where Brock Lesnar crushed Mustafa Ali’s dreams on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.