WWE News: Bo Nickal Wants to Face Logan Paul in UFC or WWE, The New Day Appear in G4 Action Figure Parody Sketch, Trish Stratus Shows Off ‘Glow’ From Her Tan

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

– After winning a UFC contract on yesterday’s Dana White’s Contender Series, MMA fighter Bo Nickal said in his post-fight interview that he wants to face Logan Paul, if not in an MMA ring, he’s willing to meet Paul in the WWE ring.

Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion. He is undefeated in MMA at 3-0. You can see a clip about Bo Nickal saying he wants to face Logan Paul after his fight below:

– The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) reunited for a G4 action figure parody sketch, which you can check out below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shared a photo of her tan she got at Tan on the Run:

