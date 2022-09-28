WWE News: Bo Nickal Wants to Face Logan Paul in UFC or WWE, The New Day Appear in G4 Action Figure Parody Sketch, Trish Stratus Shows Off ‘Glow’ From Her Tan

– After winning a UFC contract on yesterday’s Dana White’s Contender Series, MMA fighter Bo Nickal said in his post-fight interview that he wants to face Logan Paul, if not in an MMA ring, he’s willing to meet Paul in the WWE ring.

Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion. He is undefeated in MMA at 3-0. You can see a clip about Bo Nickal saying he wants to face Logan Paul after his fight below:

Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.pic.twitter.com/EK5fj5I1nw — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 28, 2022

– The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) reunited for a G4 action figure parody sketch, which you can check out below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus shared a photo of her tan she got at Tan on the Run: