wrestling / News

WWE News: Boogeyman Reads ‘Night Before Christmas,’ Superstars Play Jackbox 7 on UUDD, Orton vs. Triple H From Royal Rumble 2005

December 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Boogeyman WWE

– The Boogeyman was back in a new video from WWE where he offers his own unique telling of Clement Clark Moore’s A Visit from St. Nicholas, also known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” That video is available below.

– UpUpDownDown has a new video out where Xavier Woods, Big E, Ruby Riott, Drake Maverick, and Tyler Breeze play Jackbox 7, which you can view here:

– The full match video is now available featuring Triple H vs. Randy Orton from the 2005 Royal Rumble:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Boogeyman, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading