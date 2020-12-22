wrestling / News
WWE News: Boogeyman Reads ‘Night Before Christmas,’ Superstars Play Jackbox 7 on UUDD, Orton vs. Triple H From Royal Rumble 2005
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
– The Boogeyman was back in a new video from WWE where he offers his own unique telling of Clement Clark Moore’s A Visit from St. Nicholas, also known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” That video is available below.
– UpUpDownDown has a new video out where Xavier Woods, Big E, Ruby Riott, Drake Maverick, and Tyler Breeze play Jackbox 7, which you can view here:
– The full match video is now available featuring Triple H vs. Randy Orton from the 2005 Royal Rumble:
