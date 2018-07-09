Quantcast

 

WWE News: Booker T Says He’s Not Retired, Rock Comments on Skyscraper Jump Scene, NBA Star Channels Undertaker

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Booker T discussed his status as an active performer on his Heated Conversations podcast and deneid that he ever retired. Speaking on the podcast (video of which you can see below, the WWE star says that he’s thinking of having another match himself and that he never claimed to be retired.

“I wouldn’t say one more time,” he said. “I might get in the ring another time after that. I’ve never really said I was retired.”

Booker acknowledged that there was a last Harlem Heat match, but that that was not his retirement match. “I never said that I was never going to put the boots on ever again. People ask me, ‘Do I miss it?’ And I go no, I don’t. People ask me, “Man, are we gonna see one more match?’ And I’ve always said, ‘Hey, never say never because you never know what you’re gonna do.'”

– The Rock posted to Twitter in response to someone who had a math professor figure out whether he would actually be able to pull off the jump he does in the trailer for his upcoming action film Skyscraper. You can see his reply below:

– NBA star Joel Embiid posted the following video of himself channeling The Undertaker:

