WWE News: Booker T Says He’s Not Retired, Rock Comments on Skyscraper Jump Scene, NBA Star Channels Undertaker

– Booker T discussed his status as an active performer on his Heated Conversations podcast and deneid that he ever retired. Speaking on the podcast (video of which you can see below, the WWE star says that he’s thinking of having another match himself and that he never claimed to be retired.

“I wouldn’t say one more time,” he said. “I might get in the ring another time after that. I’ve never really said I was retired.”

Booker acknowledged that there was a last Harlem Heat match, but that that was not his retirement match. “I never said that I was never going to put the boots on ever again. People ask me, ‘Do I miss it?’ And I go no, I don’t. People ask me, “Man, are we gonna see one more match?’ And I’ve always said, ‘Hey, never say never because you never know what you’re gonna do.'”

– The Rock posted to Twitter in response to someone who had a math professor figure out whether he would actually be able to pull off the jump he does in the trailer for his upcoming action film Skyscraper. You can see his reply below:

Well that’s where you went wrong Cooper. Math professor is the wrong person for the job. Trust me, I suck at math. We want to bring in a slightly drunk foreman on a construction site to calculate my iconic SKYSCRAPER jump. Trust me, I build stuff and I drink. 🤚🏾🥃 https://t.co/IlnhUuQrUa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2018

