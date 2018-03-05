 

WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw, Hillbilly Jim’s Hall of Fame Video

March 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off on next week’s episode of Raw. The segment was confirmed on Monday night’s episode ahead of the two men’s clash at WrestleMania for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship. You can see some video of the segment between Paul Heyman and Reigns below:

– WWE posted the Hall of Fame video package for Hillbilly Jim online after it aired tonight on Raw:

