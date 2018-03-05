wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw, Hillbilly Jim’s Hall of Fame Video
March 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off on next week’s episode of Raw. The segment was confirmed on Monday night’s episode ahead of the two men’s clash at WrestleMania for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship. You can see some video of the segment between Paul Heyman and Reigns below:
If #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar is in fact going to be at #RAW next week, then @WWERomanReigns wants him to dress for a FIGHT! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/YiMYZ5imce
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2018
– WWE posted the Hall of Fame video package for Hillbilly Jim online after it aired tonight on Raw: