WWE News: Bronson Rechsteiner Changes Instagram Handle to Rex Steiner, Naomi Plays Out Sonya Deville Storyline on Twitter

– It appears Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WWE & WCW star Rick Steiner, may have his new WWE ring name picked out. His official Instagram account had its handle changed to “rexsteinerwwe,” indicating that he will be going by Rex Steiner when he finally makes his on-air debut as a wrestler.

As noted, Rex Steiner recently shared a photo on his Instagram about a week ago, possibly hinting at an upcoming debut, where he looks geared up and ready to go (See below).

– Naomi recently joined the SmackDown brand last month, and she started a storyline with Sonya Deville. While Naomi did not appear on last night’s SmackDown broadcast, she continued to play up her storyline with Deville this week on Twitter. Naomi posted videos where she is looking for Sonya Deville, who is too busy to speak with her.

Naomi later tweeted during SmackDown, “I’m trying to glow up @TheGarden but I have a feeling @SonyaDevilleWWE is ducking me all over NYC!!! #SmackDown” She also added, “I really wanted to glow up The Garden #SmackDown #FeelTheGlow” You can see Naomi’s clips and tweets below: