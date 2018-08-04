Quantcast

 

WWE News: Carmella Grants A Wish, Titus O’Neil Helps Children in Tampa

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella

– Carmella revealed on Twitter that she met with Carlos from the Kids Wish Network earlier this week.

– Titus O’Neil was part of a charity event for the children of Tampa, Florida.

