WWE News: Carmella Grants A Wish, Titus O’Neil Helps Children in Tampa

– Carmella revealed on Twitter that she met with Carlos from the Kids Wish Network earlier this week.

I’m so happy I got to meet Carlos on Tuesday!! He melted my heart…. ❤️@kidswishnetwork pic.twitter.com/zmi3Ojjhn3 — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) August 4, 2018

– Titus O’Neil was part of a charity event for the children of Tampa, Florida.

Today was amazing!!

We gave out over 15,000 backpacks filled with school supplies also we gave FREE services which included Food,vision, dental ,physicals sports physicals and immunization shots. In total over 31,000 people attended today. Thank you @FloridaHospital @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/RXZ5yDeciq — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 4, 2018

We loved giving back with WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE and the @Buccaneers. Together, we provided free physicals, backpacks, eye exams, haircuts and much more to @HillsboroughSch students! Here's to a happy, healthy start this school year. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qMXPgUst5k — Florida Hospital (@FloridaHospital) August 4, 2018