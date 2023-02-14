wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Superstars Surprise Students for Black History Month, Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win With WWE Title Belt

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella WWE Raw Image Credit; WWE

– WWE Superstar Carmella will be appearing on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Fans can send in their questions to her in the Twitter thread below:

– WWE Superstars Big E, Cedric Alexander, and Titus O’Neil visited The Wrestling Club at Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn New York for a Black History Month panel. PWInsider also notes that Rey Mysterio, while he did not appear on last night’s Raw, was in New York City this week for the show. You can check out some clips of their visit below:

People.com published an article on Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes celebrating the Super Bowl win with the Vince Lombardi trophy and the custom WWE title belt the team was gifted.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Super Bowl, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading