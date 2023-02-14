– WWE Superstar Carmella will be appearing on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Fans can send in their questions to her in the Twitter thread below:

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: ✨The Staten Island Princess✨ joins us on #WWETheBump! So glad to have you back, @CarmellaWWE! 😊 Drop your questions for Carmella below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/HRkuwCLJRT — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 14, 2023

– WWE Superstars Big E, Cedric Alexander, and Titus O’Neil visited The Wrestling Club at Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn New York for a Black History Month panel. PWInsider also notes that Rey Mysterio, while he did not appear on last night’s Raw, was in New York City this week for the show. You can check out some clips of their visit below:

Earlier today, WWE Superstars made a special surprise visit to The Wrestling Club at Brooklyn’s Kipp Amp Middle School for a Black History Month Panel! 🙌@wallflowerperry pic.twitter.com/n40uP4fLlD — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2023

Thank you @WWEBigE, @TitusONeilWWE, @CedricAlexander, and @Sheltyb803 for stopping by and visiting The Wrestling Club. Hearing you all speak about what it means to be black and excellent was life-changing for myself and my amazing students! #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/zB4RsaL1J5 — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) February 13, 2023

– People.com published an article on Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes celebrating the Super Bowl win with the Vince Lombardi trophy and the custom WWE title belt the team was gifted.