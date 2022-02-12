wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Preview Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
– At next week’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes. WWE released the following clip with Trick Williams and Hayes on why Hayes is money and will win the match:
The #ICTitle will be on the line next week on #SmackDown!@ShinsukeN @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/rIhxdqjGV5
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2022
– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s SmackDown & 205 Live:
