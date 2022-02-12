wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Preview Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmelo Hayes WWE NXT New Year's Evil Image Credit: WWE

– At next week’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes. WWE released the following clip with Trick Williams and Hayes on why Hayes is money and will win the match:

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s SmackDown & 205 Live:
















More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Carmelo Hayes, NXT Vengeance Day, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading