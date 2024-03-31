WWE News: Celebrities Being Contacted to Appear at Wrestlemania 40, Note on Speed TV Tapings,

– Fightful Select reports that WWE has reached out to additional celebrities for appearances at WrestleMania 40 set for later next weekend. Additionally, WWE is reportedly doing Make-A-Wish/Fanatics event this week ahead of WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania will be held April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– Also, Fightful Select reports that Raw Superstars will be regularly brought into SmackDown on Friday in order to film matches for WWE Speed.

– Cody Rhodes will have a busy week of appearances heading into WrestleMania. Fightful reports that he’ll be appearing on First Take, The Today Show, and NBC News Now this week ahead of his double main events at WrestleMania.