WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch React To Carmella’s Tweet, Clip From Tonight’s Edge and Christian Show, Video Previews For New WWE Network Collections

– As we noted earlier, Carmella tweeted a list of things she overcame in order to be successful in WWE. Her opponents on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, responded on Twitter.

Silver spoon? Yup. Legacy? You’re damn right. I had a head start. I’ve also ran with the weight of this legacy on my back. Figure out how to make yourselves better, as opposed to talking about how I got here. I’m not slowing down.

👸 pic.twitter.com/mdVf1UvpOD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 7, 2019

My god, she’s moved on to stealing other people’s bodies now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQ6eLT2Yjp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 7, 2019

– Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode of the Edge and Christian show, featuring Beth Phoenix and Kairi Sane.

– WWE has released the intros for the Royal Rumble and Rusev match collections on the WWE Network.