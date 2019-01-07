Quantcast

WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch React To Carmella’s Tweet, Clip From Tonight’s Edge and Christian Show, Video Previews For New WWE Network Collections

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Smackdown 11-30-18

– As we noted earlier, Carmella tweeted a list of things she overcame in order to be successful in WWE. Her opponents on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, responded on Twitter.

– Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode of the Edge and Christian show, featuring Beth Phoenix and Kairi Sane.

– WWE has released the intros for the Royal Rumble and Rusev match collections on the WWE Network.

