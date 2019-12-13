WWE News: Chelsea Green On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder, More Episodes of WWE Confidential Coming to the Network, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

– It was previously reported that Chelsea Green reacted to fans who chant Zack Ryder, the name of her fiance, during her matches. She posted more than just the one tweet, and you can see the full series of tweets below.

She wrote: “Pricks like you are the reason women with successful partners have to work 10x harder to prove themselves. Google me. I didn’t see Zack Ryder winning the impact title for me. I didn’t see Zack Ryder wrestling Penta for me. Didn’t see him breaking bones instead of me. BOY BYE. I don’t think people understand how disrespectful it is to undermine my hard work. Tweeting about my partner, calling out his name or chant while I’m wrestling, etc… is doing just that. I’ve said this before but clearly it needs to be said again – stop! I love my man. I’m proud of him and proud to be with him, but our careers are separate. I’ve built my name by myself with my own blood, sweat and tears. Any success I achieve will be because of ME.”

In happier news, she also posted a photo of the two at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

