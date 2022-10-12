WWE News: Chucky Appears On WWE NXT, WWE Files For New Trademark For NXT Wrestler, Sheamus Bringing Back Celtic Warrior Workouts

– Chucky made his return to WWE for last night’s episode of NXT, appearing in a segment to hype Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller. The two will meet in a ‘Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal’ match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Last year, Chucky spun the wheel for the very same match.

– In a post on Instagram, Sheamus revealed he was bringing back his Celtic Warrior Workouts series on Youtube. The first guest will be Bobby Lashley. The show has been on hiatus for two years.

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed to trademark the name Bailey Matthews, the new ring name for Charlie Dempsey. Dempsey is the son of William Regal.