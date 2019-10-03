wrestling / News

WWE News: Cruiserweight Title Officially Moved To NXT, Vince McMahon Wasn’t Backstage At NXT, Pete Dunne Has Moved To US

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE.com is now listing the Cruiserweight title as the NXT Cruiserweight title. Triple H previously said that the title and 205 Live would start to move closer to the NXT banner. The cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak was backstage at last night’s taping.

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at last night’s NXT taping at Full Sail. However, the entire NXT roster, including those who weren’t booked, were.

– Pete Dunne has officially moved to the United States to live here full-time.

