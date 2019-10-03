wrestling / News
WWE News: Cruiserweight Title Officially Moved To NXT, Vince McMahon Wasn’t Backstage At NXT, Pete Dunne Has Moved To US
October 3, 2019
– WWE.com is now listing the Cruiserweight title as the NXT Cruiserweight title. Triple H previously said that the title and 205 Live would start to move closer to the NXT banner. The cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak was backstage at last night’s taping.
– PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at last night’s NXT taping at Full Sail. However, the entire NXT roster, including those who weren’t booked, were.
– Pete Dunne has officially moved to the United States to live here full-time.
