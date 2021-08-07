wrestling / News
WWE News: Curtis Axel Backstage at SmackDown in Minneapolis, ECW on TNN Episodes Added to Peacock, Jessi Kamea on Swerve City
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Curtis Axel was backstage at last week’s WWE SmackDown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was reportedly visiting at the show. Axel was released from WWE in April of last year.
– Also, PWInsider reports that ECW TV on TNN episodes have been uploaded to the Peacock service.
– NXT talent Jessi Kamea was on the Swerve City Podcast this week. That video is available below:
