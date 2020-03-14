WWE News: Dash Wilder Files Trademark For Apparent New Name, Updates on ECW/WCW Trademarks

– Dash Wilder has filed a trademark for what looks to be his ring name when he leaves WWE. PWInsider reports that Wilder filed for a trademark on “Cash Wheeler” on March 9th for the following good and services:

“Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Shirts Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

– The site also reports that WWE’s trademark applications for Cyberslam and Hardcore Heaven will be published for opposition on March 17th, while Barely Legal and Massacre on 34th Street will be published for opposition on March 24th. Their trademark applications for Beach Blast, Mayhem, Uncensored, Greed, Road Wild, Capital Combat, Hog Wild, New Blood Rising, Souled Out, Sin, CHI-Town Rumble, World War 3, Anarchy Rulz, Heat Wave, and Living Dangerously were given initial refusals with requests for amendment on identification of services.