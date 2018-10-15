Quantcast

 

WWE News: Details On Why Chelsea Green Was At Performance Center, Fandango Back In The Gym, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

October 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green

– As we previously reported, Chelsea Green is rumored to have signed with WWE, as she was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Green was only at the Performance Center to train. She’s in Orlando often because her boyfriend Zack Ryder lives there. She had her second WWE tryout earlier this year, with her first in 2015.

– Fandango is back in the gym after suffering a shoulder injury back in July. He is at the halfway point of his recovery.

– Here is the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, looking at the women of NXT:

