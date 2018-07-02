WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Doing Comedy Show During SummerSlam Week, Dr. Shelby Returns on Raw

– Dolph Ziggler is set to host a comedy show during SummerSlam week in New York City next month. As you can see below, Ziggler announced on Twitter that he will present a show titled “DZ & Friends” on August 17th at Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York City:

🚨HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT🚨#Summerslam Week

DZ & FRIENDS @CarolinesonBway FRIDAY, AUGUST 17 MIDNIGHT! standup, skits & TONS of special guests! (+VIP meet & greet) pic.twitter.com/RyYgwX1Yz9 — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 2, 2018

– Dr. Shelby made his return to WWE television on tonight’s episode of Raw. Shelby, who appeared during the formation of Team Hell No, returned so he could preside over the Sasha Banks/Bayley counseling session: