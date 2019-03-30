wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Interviews The Dirt’s Director & Cast, Stock Up

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a video of Dolph Ziggler speaking with the cast and director of Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $86.78 on Friday, up $0.78 (0.91%) from the previous closing price. The market was up 0.82% as a whole.

