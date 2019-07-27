wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler’s Looking Forward to Outdoing Himself at SmackVille, Nikki Bella Video

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dolph Ziggler has some high aspirations for the next few days as he competes for the WWE Title and then battles Seth Rollins, as he shared on Twitter. Ziggler posted the following to his account to hype Saturday’s SmackVille event, where he faces Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe for Kingston’s championship, and Monday’s Raw:

– Nikki Bella shared a new video looking for fan feedback on ideas for a new series on her YouTube channel:

