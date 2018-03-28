WWE News: Dr. Shelby Returns With Advice For Daniel Bryan, Tyler Breeze Celebrates 1,000th Match

– Dr. Shelby is back with a little anger management advice for Daniel Bryan following last night’s Smackdown. Michael Aspinwall, who played the role of Bryan and Kane’s anger management therapist back during their “Team Hell No” teaming in 2012, posted a new video to YouTube after Bryan levied his challenge for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to face him and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

You can see the video below, in which Dr. Shelby gives Bryan some advice regarding the use of the word “ass” and which cardigans he should wear:

– Tyler Breeze posted to Twitter today noting that his match on last night’s Smackdown was the 1,000th match of his career: