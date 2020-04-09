wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reunites With Heath Slater on The Bump, Xavier Woods Plays FFVII, Edge’s Favorite Cheat Meal
April 9, 2020
– WWE released a clip of Drew McIntyre reunited with his old 3MB stablemate, Heath Slater, on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out that clip below.
– Xavier Woods is livestreaming his gameplay for the new Final Fantasy VII Remake on UpUpDownDown today. You can check out his live gameplay below:
– WWE released a bonus clip for the WWE 24 documentary special featuring Edge revealing his favorite cheat meal.
