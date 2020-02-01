WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set For WWE Backstage, Otis Gets Date With Mandy Rose, Highlights From Sheamus vs. Shorty G

– Drew McIntyre will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre will be the guest on next Tuesday’s episode on FOX Sports 1:

He won the #MensRumble, and, now, @DMcIntyreWWE is headed to #WWEBackstage. Watch the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner this Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/2u9hALI9Ha — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 1, 2020

– Otis got a date with Mandy Rose for the Valentine’s Day episode of Smackdown. You can see video below of the segment of Otis scoring his date below:

– WWE posted the following highlight video from Sheamus’ win over Shorty G on Smackdown: