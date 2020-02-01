wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set For WWE Backstage, Otis Gets Date With Mandy Rose, Highlights From Sheamus vs. Shorty G

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble 2020

– Drew McIntyre will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre will be the guest on next Tuesday’s episode on FOX Sports 1:

– Otis got a date with Mandy Rose for the Valentine’s Day episode of Smackdown. You can see video below of the segment of Otis scoring his date below:

– WWE posted the following highlight video from Sheamus’ win over Shorty G on Smackdown:

