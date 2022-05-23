WWE News: Edge Teases AJ Styles For Judgment Day, WWE Playlist Looks At Veer Mahaan, Mick Foley To Host Benefit For Buffalo Survivors Fund

– In a post on Twitter, Edge continued to tease a fourth potential member for Judgment Day, this time with AJ Styles. He’s previously teased Paige, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Corey Graves and Tommaso Ciampa.

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the destruction of Veer Mahaan.

– Mick Foley announced that he will hold a special live show to benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund on June 5. The fund goes to support the victims of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue, which killed ten and wounded three. 100% of ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the cause.