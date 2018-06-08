WWE News: Fan Poll on Favorite Champions, Big E. Does Voice Work For Lazor Wulf

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks fans who their favorite current champion is. As of this writing, the results are:

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins: 29%

WWE Champion AJ Styles: 26%

United States Champion Jeff Hardy: 7%

NXT North American Champion Adam Cole: 7%

NXT Champion Aleister Black: 6%

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: 5%

Raw Tag Team Champions “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt: 4%

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne: 4%

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander: 2%

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax: 2%

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella: 2%

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers: 1%

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler: 1%

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA: 1%

– Big E posted to Twitter noting that he did some voice work for the Lazor Wulf on Adult Swim:

