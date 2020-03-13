WWE News: Fan Shows Concern For Roman Reigns, More WCW Saturday Night Coming to WWE Network, Details On New WWE Merch

– In a post on Twitter, a fan showed concern for Roman Reigns, suggesting that he might have a compromised immune system due to previously fighting leukemia. It has been said that those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible to dying from the Coronavirus. The fan asked Reigns to take precautions, even if that means missing Wrestlemania. Reigns liked the tweet but didn’t reply.

Dear @WWERomanReigns, Please take extra precautions and sit out WrestleMania if you have to. As a cancer survivor, you are already likely to have a compromised immune system. 😭💔 Sincerely, A concerned fan 🙏🏽 — 🃏J0SE (@JoseCienAlmas) March 12, 2020

– WWE Shop has debuted a new 47 Brand Vintage Tubular T-shirt line for events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Summerslam, Survivor Series, ECW One Night Stand and Halftime Heat 1999.

– WWE Network News reports that Monday’s classic content drop for the WWE Network will be more episodes of WCW Saturday Night from 1993.