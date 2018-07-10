WWE News: Fandango Having Surgery Today, History Special Featuring Goldberg Does Well,

– As we previously reported, Fandango recently suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and will be out for over six months. Fandango is expected to have surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama.

– History’s special Evel Live, which featured Bill Goldberg on a panel before three Evel Knievel stunts were recreated live in Las Vegas, earned 3.5 million viewers. It was the highest rated cable special this year.