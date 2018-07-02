WWE News: Final Trailer For The Rock’s Skyscraper, Natalya Wishes Bret Hart a Happy Birthday, New UpUpDownDown

– Here is the final trailer for The Rock’s latest film Skyscraper, which opens on July 13th…

DON’T LOOK DOWN.

Take a deep breath and enjoy our NEW and FINAL trailer for #SKYSCRAPER.

JULY 13th 🔥🌍Get tickets: https://t.co/2GJCQHi6dy pic.twitter.com/VOlC43U8he — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 2, 2018

– Here is Natalya, wishing Bret Hart a happy birthday…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…