WWE News: Final Trailer For The Rock’s Skyscraper, Natalya Wishes Bret Hart a Happy Birthday, New UpUpDownDown
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the final trailer for The Rock’s latest film Skyscraper, which opens on July 13th…
DON’T LOOK DOWN.
Take a deep breath and enjoy our NEW and FINAL trailer for #SKYSCRAPER.
JULY 13th 🔥🌍Get tickets: https://t.co/2GJCQHi6dy pic.twitter.com/VOlC43U8he
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 2, 2018
– Here is Natalya, wishing Bret Hart a happy birthday…
Happy birthday, HITMAN! 🕶🖤💕 @BretHart pic.twitter.com/X1u4pyTAoM
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…