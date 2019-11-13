wrestling / News

WWE News: Final WCW Thunder Episodes Getting Added to Network, Hulk Hogan Signature Replica Title

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WCW Thunder WWE Network

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network’s classic content drop will feature the last group of WCW Thunder. That will make the complete run of the series available on the streaming platform. The last episodes will become available on Monday, November 18.

WWE Shop is selling a new Hulk Hogan “Hulkamania” Signature Series Championship replica title belt. It’s available for $499.99.

