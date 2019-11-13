wrestling / News
WWE News: Final WCW Thunder Episodes Getting Added to Network, Hulk Hogan Signature Replica Title
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network’s classic content drop will feature the last group of WCW Thunder. That will make the complete run of the series available on the streaming platform. The last episodes will become available on Monday, November 18.
– WWE Shop is selling a new Hulk Hogan “Hulkamania” Signature Series Championship replica title belt. It’s available for $499.99.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994
- Rusev Says His Storyline With Lana and Lashley Is the Hottest One Going in WWE, Claims He’s ‘Having a Blast With It’
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite