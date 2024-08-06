wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Shares Message on the New Judgment Day, Behind the Scenes of Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank Cash-In
– As noted, Finn Balor introduced the new Judgment Day last night on WWE Raw after splitting off from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The new version of the group now consists of himself, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor shared a message regarding the the reformed group earlier this morning via social media.
Finn Balor wrote in the caption, “”No Egos, No Leaders.” The group currently posses the WWE World Tag Team Titles for Balor and McDonagh, while Liv Morgan holds the WWE Women’s World Championship. You can see Balor’s photo below:
No Egos
No Leaders@jd_mcdonagh @DomMysterio35 @Litocolon279 @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/EwyKmuN2cA
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 6, 2024
– WWE released a clip from WWE 24: Damian Priest, showcasing what was happening behind the scenes when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The documentary is streaming now on Peacock. You can view that clip below:
Damian Priest and The Judgment Day eagerly anticipate the pulse-pounding moment that The Archer of Infamy will run through the curtain and cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL. Watch WWE 24 featuring Damian Priest, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
