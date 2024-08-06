– As noted, Finn Balor introduced the new Judgment Day last night on WWE Raw after splitting off from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The new version of the group now consists of himself, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor shared a message regarding the the reformed group earlier this morning via social media.

Finn Balor wrote in the caption, “”No Egos, No Leaders.” The group currently posses the WWE World Tag Team Titles for Balor and McDonagh, while Liv Morgan holds the WWE Women’s World Championship. You can see Balor’s photo below:

– WWE released a clip from WWE 24: Damian Priest, showcasing what was happening behind the scenes when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The documentary is streaming now on Peacock. You can view that clip below: