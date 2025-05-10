– WWE Vault showcased a full episode of Superstars from April 25, 1992:

Lock in that classic Saturday morning feeling and kick back for an episode of WWE Superstars! The Undertaker goes one-on-one with The Berzerker, who’s looking to show The Deadman that he’s on the cutting edge of competition. Sid Justice has a message for the Ultimate Warrior, action featuring Ric Flair, British Bulldog, Sgt. Slaughter and more!

– WWE Vault showcased the classic “Bad, Bad Man” music video from John Cena’s 2005 album, “You Can’t See Me”:

Check out the official music video for “Bad, Bad Man,” the first single off John Cena’s 2005 album, “You Can’t See Me.”

