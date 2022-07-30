wrestling / News
WWE News: Hall of Famer Spotted in Nashville, Bianca Belair Speaks on SummerSlam Tryouts, WWE 2K22 Free to Play for Xbox Free Play Days
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell was spotted in Nashville, Tennesee, so she is in town for WWE SummerSlam 2022.
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke to reporters at a WWE Tryouts session for SummerSlam this week. You can check out a clip of her chat below:
– WWE 2K22 is now available as a free-to-play game for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for Free Play Days:
Free Play Days: Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play WWE 2K22, Generation Zero, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker this weekend! Details here: https://t.co/KdGSGI1AMA
— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 28, 2022
