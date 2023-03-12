– In a video posted on his YouTube channel yesterday, Hulk Hogan endorsed former WWE tag team, The Fabulous Rougeaus, to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. You can see his video stumping for Jacques and Raymond Rougeau below. WWE has not yet announced the team for the Class of 2023 inductees.

– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Badass Women’s Moments:

– Chelsea Green commented on her upcoming matchup against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tomorrow’s edition of WWE Raw:

“Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST. RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw”