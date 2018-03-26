WWE News: Hulu Comments on Ultimate Deletion Being Cut From Their Version, Seth Rollins Talks FIFA 18

– Hulu has issued a statement about the Ultimate Deletion being omitted from their airing of last week’s Raw. The match wasn’t part of the Hulu version of the show. Hulu told Inquisitr that they do not make the decision of what is kept in the show, and said that the episodes come to them pre-edited.

The statement read, “Our rights to WWE content allow us to post pre-formatted 90-minute specials of Raw. We don’t make any edits on our end, but we’ll share the concern about the omitted match with the right team here.”

– Speaking with the official West Ham United football club website, Seth Rollins talked about how becoming a fan of the club made him better at FIFA 18. Rollins was asked which WWE star was best at the game.

“That’s a tough one,” he said. “It kind of goes all over the place. Apollo is really good but Gran Metalik is also really good as well. It’s a really tough one to answer. I fancy myself as a player that’s getting better and better every day. I’m constantly improving and finding new tactics to use as West Ham. I’ve beaten Apollo and Gran Metalik but they’ve also beaten me. It’s a very close group of players in that regard.”