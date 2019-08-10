wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Is Ready to Crush Candice LeRae, Summerslam’s Top 10 Greatest Betrayals
– Io Shirai cut a backstage promo at last night’s NXT house show in Buffalo, New York. She delivered a message that she’s going to “crush” Candice LeRae tomorrow at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. After that, Shirai’s next target is the NXT Women’s Championship. You can check out that promo for Io Shirai below.
– Also at last night’s event, Pete Dunne declared in a backstage video. that he’s going to hurt Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and will walk out with the NXT North American Championship. You can check out that promo clip below.
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Greatest Summerslam Betrayals. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video below.
