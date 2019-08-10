wrestling / News

WWE News: Io Shirai Is Ready to Crush Candice LeRae, Summerslam’s Top 10 Greatest Betrayals

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Io Shirai NXT 7-10-19

– Io Shirai cut a backstage promo at last night’s NXT house show in Buffalo, New York. She delivered a message that she’s going to “crush” Candice LeRae tomorrow at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. After that, Shirai’s next target is the NXT Women’s Championship. You can check out that promo for Io Shirai below.

Also at last night’s event, Pete Dunne declared in a backstage video. that he’s going to hurt Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and will walk out with the NXT North American Championship. You can check out that promo clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Greatest Summerslam Betrayals. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Io Shirai, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, Pete Dunne, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading